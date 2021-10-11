Madhya Pradesh: Youth pushes mother into well as she refuses to give money for marriage

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly pushed her physically challenged mother into a well as she refused to give him money for his marriage, sources said on Monday.

The elderly woman was rescued by neighbours. The woman, who had sustained injuries, has been discharged from hospital.

The incident took place at Shailana town in Ratlam district on September 30. It came to light on Monday after police registered a case against the accused son, identified as Pushkar Gwala, 22.

Gwala took her mother to a well on pretext of performing a ritual to remove ill-spirit from home. He asked his mother to close her eyes and chant Om Namah Shivay. He also gave a coconut and asked mother to throw it into well.

While she was throwing the coconut into well, Gwala pushed her into well and escaped.

The woman, somehow, managed to catch a pipe of water pump and shouted for her.

The victim identified as Kalabai Gwala told police that Pushkar was demanding Rs 5000 from her for marriage, but she refused to give him money.

The police said that a case of attempt to murder had been registered against the accused and efforts were on to nab him.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 02:06 PM IST