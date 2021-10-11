e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 02:13 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Petition files in High Court to implement Advocate protection act

National President of All India Joint Advocates Association, Advocate Chand Kumar Valeja has filed the petition.
FP News Service
Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A petition has been filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court demanding the implementation of the Advocate Protection Act.
The petition reads that the state government had announced to implement the Advocate Protection Act regarding the continuous attacks on lawyers in Vakil Panchayat held in the year 2012. But till now, no action has been taken on it.
After years, the Chief Minister had also promised to issue a notification regarding the implementation of the said law in 2018, but no action has been taken on that too.
The petitioner also says that he has written many letters in this regard but even after a long time, no action has been taken on it.
The hearing on the filed petition is likely to be scheduled soon.

