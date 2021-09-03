Madhya Pradesh: Kanishka, Nilesh bag titles at power lifting contest

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the guidance of Prem Singh Yadav, mentor of Ujjain District Power Lifting Association and Shailendra Vyas, district level power lifting competition was organized in the sports complex of Vikram Vishwavidyalaya.

Association’s president Jai Singh Yadav and secretary Kamal Nandwana said, Kanishka Sharma, the woman power lifter of Swasth Sansar, performed brilliantly in bench press, squat, dead lift, lifting 225 kg of weight and winning the title of Strong Woman and proved her excellence.

In the men's section, Nilesh Shinde of Ujjain proved his right over the title of Strong Men by lifting 385 kg of weight. A total of 123 men and 23 women power lifters from Badnagar, Tarana, Nagda, Tajpur, Lekoda, Ujjain participated in the championship.

Competition started from morning till late night, the players displayed excellent physical strength for different weight departments. Women/men team of Ujjain district was selected by Ujjain District Power lifting Association for participation in the state level power lifting competition to be organised in Badnagar September 23 to 26.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 02:29 AM IST