e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 12:07 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Boxer Aman Bisht brings gold from Asian Youth Championship

Bisht competed in 92 kg weight category at the championship and he was the lone entry at the championship for the category.
Staff Reporter
File Photo

File Photo

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh boxer Aman Singh Bisht has claimed bronze medal for the nation at Asian Youth Boxing Championship held in Dubai between August 21 and 31, informed the officials from the state boxing academy.

Bisht competed in 92 kg weight category at the championship and he was the lone entry at the championship for the category.

He had qualified for the championship at the National Championship held in Sonipat, where he had claimed gold.

The chief coach of Madhya Pradesh Boxing Academy, Roshan Lal, was given the charge of the 13-member delegation to Dubai.

Bisht was welcomed by the director of sports and youth welfare, Pawan Jain, at Tantya Tope stadium in Bhopal.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Young man in Bhopal slits self with a knife, dies during treatment

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 12:07 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal