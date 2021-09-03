Madhya Pradesh: Boxer Aman Bisht brings gold from Asian Youth Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh boxer Aman Singh Bisht has claimed bronze medal for the nation at Asian Youth Boxing Championship held in Dubai between August 21 and 31, informed the officials from the state boxing academy.

Bisht competed in 92 kg weight category at the championship and he was the lone entry at the championship for the category.

He had qualified for the championship at the National Championship held in Sonipat, where he had claimed gold.

The chief coach of Madhya Pradesh Boxing Academy, Roshan Lal, was given the charge of the 13-member delegation to Dubai.

Bisht was welcomed by the director of sports and youth welfare, Pawan Jain, at Tantya Tope stadium in Bhopal.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 12:07 AM IST