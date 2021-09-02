Madhya Pradesh: Young man slits self with a knife, dies during treatment

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old youth living in the Jahangirabad area allegedly slit his throat with a vegetable-cutting knife in his house on Wednesday night. He died during treatment at the hospital.

The Jahangirabad police registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident.

The deceased identified as Zubair Khan worked at an ice cream parlor and had lost his job a month ago. He was allegedly in depression since then," said the Jahangirabad police.

Station house officer (SHO) Jahangirabad Virendra Singh Chauhan said, "Zubair on Wednesday night returned home in an inebriated state. After a spat with his family members, he entered his room and slit throat."

Hearing his shrieks, the family members rushed him to the hospital where he died during treatment.

"Zubair's throat was cut about 2 inches. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died during treatment," added the SHO.

This is the second such incident reported this week where unemployment costs a life. Earlier, a civil engineer Ravi Thackeray (55) drank poison along with his wife in the Misrod police station area of ​​the capital on Saturday. Also, the throats of the son and daughter were slit with tile cutters. The engineer and his son died in the incident while the daughter and wife have been admitted to Hamidia Hospital. The reason behind the incident is coming to the fore due to financial constraints.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Banarasi kajari presented at Bhojpur Club

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 01:53 PM IST