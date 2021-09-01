Bhopal: Banarasi kajari presented at Bhojpur Club

Bhopal: Singer Neena Shrivastava presented Banarasi kajari and Dadra compositions, which delighted the audience at Bhojpur Club on Wednesday evening. It was part of a concert Sur Phuhar organised by Club Literati, Bhopal, to celebrate its 9th foundation day.

Shrivastava began with a Banarasi kajari, ‘Kehanwa mano o Radha Rani,’ followed by ‘Radhe Jhulan Padharo’. She also sang folk songs on Radha-Krishna love and Sawan. She presented popular ghazals on audiences’ demand. Sunil Bhatt accompanied her on tabla and Jitendra Sharma on harmonium.

Shrivastava is a professor of vocal music at Sarojini Naidu College, Bhopal. She has won awards like Abhinav Sangeet Ratn and Fakhr-e-Khushboo. She has received best ghazal singer award by ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh.

Club president Seema Raizada shared Club’s journey and presented snippets of some landmark events. Dietician and a member of club Amita Singh proposed vote of thanks.

