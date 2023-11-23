Madhya Pradesh: Innumerable Fish Die Due To Lack Of Oxygen In Kshipra

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The ‘mokshdayini’ (salvation-giving) Kshipra River is not able to get salvation from the dirty water of Kanh River. Even after schemes worth crores of rupees, the situation is such that the devotees are taking baths by placing their hands on their noses.

Furthermore, innumerable fish are dying every time due to dirty water and lack of oxygen in the water. On Wednesday morning, hundreds of fish died in Kshipra River and the foul smell spread in the entire area near the Bada Pull. People picked up the dead fish and took them away.

After receiving information about the death of a large number of fish on Wednesday at Dhobi Ghat near the Bada Pull, people living nearby had started the work of collecting dead fish. The reason behind the death of the fish was stated to be a lack of oxygen due to the withdrawal of water from the stop dam in front of Chakratirtha Ghat.

Mohammad Zakir, who works at Dhobi Ghat, said that due to the closure of the stop dam near the Bada Pull and the release of water from the stop dam ahead, there was a lack of oxygen due to which hundreds of fish died. People passing near the bridge were also troubled by the foul smell.

Regarding the increasing pollution and death of fish in Kshipra, leader of opposition in the Ujjain Municipal Corporation Ravi Rai said that the Kahn diversion project has flopped. “In today’s situation, if we go to Gaughat the water of the entire Kshipra has turned black. Gambhir water was poured on Somvati Amavasya. This should not occur in a religious city,” he said.

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal said that the fish are dying due to a lack of oxygen in the Kshipra River. For this, fountains will be installed from Ramghat towards Dutt Akhara Ghat. Corporator Prakash Sharma, in-charge of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation PHE department, said that if the water from Kanh River mixes in Kshipra, then a kutcha dam is built by the irrigation department which gets washed away in the flow of water. Due to this the water of Kshipra gets polluted and fish die, he said.