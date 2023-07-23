Madhya Pradesh: Inebriated Couple Attacks Teachers Of CM Rise School in Mhow, 1 held

Representative Image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Police saved three women teachers of CM Rise School, Gaikwad, from angry encroachers on Friday. The teachers had locked themselves in the school to save their lives.

According to reports, a couple has illegally constructed a house near primary section of the school. This has led to daily scuffles between the couple and the teaching staff.

The police said that on Thursday, the couple – Kamlesh and his wife – consumed liquor and started abusing primary students. The teachers intervened and forced the couple to leave the school premises and stop their act.

The primary section of the school has three teachers and 94 children.

On Friday, the three primary teachers Shabnam Siddiqui, Mamta Mavi and Neeta Solanki reached school in the morning. On seeing the trio, the couple started throwing stones on them.

Petrified teachers rushed into the school and locked the main gate to save themselves. Later, they locked themselves in a classroom.

Meanwhile, the couple brought an axe and tried to break the door.

On principal Manoj’s arrival, Kamlesh rammed his head against the channel gate and injured himself. Manoj informed the SDM about the situation following which a police team reached the spot and arrested Kamlesh.