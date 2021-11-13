Madhya Pradesh: Indore’s business group to develop Mahakal’s Annadkshetra Bhawan

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahakaleshwarar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) and Indore-based organisation Balaji Sevarth and Agrawal Foundation (Agrawal Group)’s chairman and director Vinod Kumar Agrawal have decided to cooperate to developed Anna Kshetra Bhawan. It will be constructed on 3286.2 sq mt land of which is under ownership and possession of the MTMC with the estimated cost of Rs 600 lakh.

MTMC chairman and collector Asheesh Singh informed that Anna Kshetra is being constructed by Vinod Kumar Agrawal in the memory of his mother Chameli Devi, in respect of which a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by both the parties, here on Friday, and the work of construction will start at the earliest. After the completion of the construction work and after the establishment of the Anna Kshetra Bhawan, the responsibility of making and distributing food offerings, operation, maintenance and arrangement of complete security of the property will be the responsibility of the MTMC, he said.

MTMC administrator Ganesh Kumar Dhakad said that Anna Kshetra would be used for receiving food offerings to the poor, common people and devotees. Along with this, everyone will be able to get free food. Arrangements are being made to install state-of-the-art resources and equipment in Anna Kshetra. A total of 1,300 devotees on the ground floor of the said Annam Kshetra and 1,300 on the first floor will be able to receive the prasad together. In this way a total of 2,600 devotees will be able to take food prasad at a time. In 5-6 shifts, 6,500 to 7,500 in the afternoon and 6,500 to 7,500 in the evening will be able to take devotional food. In a day, a total of 15,000 devotees can take Prasad, he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 01:38 AM IST