Madhya Pradesh: State government ‘recommends’ to change name of habibganj station after Rani Kamlapati

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A letter purportedly written by Madhya Pradesh government to change the name of Habibganj railway station after Rani Kamlapati has gone viral on social media.

It is written in the letter that as an expression of gratitude towards the memory of Rani Kamlapati and her sacrifice, the state government has decided to rename the Habibganj railway station. On the occasion of Tribal Pride Day on November 15, the station would be named as Rani Kamlapati Railway Station.

The letter, however, could not be verified.

Earlier, several BJP leaders including senior leader Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya and the member of parliament Sadhvi Pragya Thakur demanded from the central government to rename the Habibganj railway station after former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Pragya Thakur wrote on her twitter handle, “Arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 is a good sign for Bhopal. I am sure that Modi ji will announce the Habibganj railway station in the name of former PM Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and this request will be fulfilled.”

Notably, the Habibganj railway station in Bhopal has been redeveloped by the Government of India of worth Rs.100 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped railway station on November 15.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 11:15 PM IST