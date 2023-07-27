Madhya Pradesh: Indore-Based Miscreants Get 10-Yr RI In Loot Case In Ujjain

Representative image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The court of Additional District Judge Vth Sanjay Shrivastava sentenced Shafiq (42), Rameez (34) aka Banku, Waseem (30) and Ilyaz aka Bachkana (43) of Indore, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 394/397 of the IPC.

Deputy-director, prosecution, Saket Vyas said that on August 28, 2016, Bharat Sonania of Agkhedi in Shajapur worked as manager in SKS Micro Finance Company.

Sonania said that along with his partner Gopal Anjana he had withdrawn Rs 7,00,000 from ICICI Bank branch at Teen Batti Chauraha. While returning to office on a motorcycle, with a bag carrying containing Rs 7,16,000, they were intercepted by four men on two bikes near House of Tiles on Ujjain Sanwer Road.

Two of the miscreants sprayed liquid on them causing a burning sensation. The remaining two tried to snatch the bag containing cash, a tablet and mobile.

However, the complainant got down from the bike and tried to run towards the shop with the bag. However, the miscreants snatched the bag at gun point and escaped. Both motorcycles were black in colour and the age of all miscreants was around 25-30 years.

Based on the complaint, case was registered against the accused and after thorough investigation a charge-sheet was presented in the court. The case was represented by ADPO Nitesh Krishnan.

