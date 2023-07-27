Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants Steal Valuables From Car Near Swimming Pool In Ujjain

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Miscreants stole gold jewellery, wrist watch and registration papers of a plot from a parked car near swimming pool on Dewas Road. The miscreants broke the windscreen to take away valuables. A case was registered under Section 380 of the IPC.

Madhav Nagar police said that Nilesh Chouhan (37) lives in Preeti Nagar Colony, Indore Road. He is a contractor and had gone to Jirapur in Rajgarh on Monday for family work. He returned to Ujjain on Tuesday evening and stopped for dinner at a hotel on Dewas Road.

He parked his car in front of the swimming pool and went inside the restaurant. When he returned after having dinner, he saw that the windscreen broken. A luggage bag kept inside the car contained two pairs of gold tops, a mangal sutra, a gold chain, a gold ring, 2 branded watches of Fastrack Company and registry of a plot. The miscreants stole away these materials.

