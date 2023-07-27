 Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants Steal Valuables From Car Near Swimming Pool In Ujjain
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainMadhya Pradesh: Miscreants Steal Valuables From Car Near Swimming Pool In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants Steal Valuables From Car Near Swimming Pool In Ujjain

Madhav Nagar police said that Nilesh Chouhan (37) lives in Preeti Nagar Colony, Indore Road.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Miscreants stole gold jewellery, wrist watch and registration papers of a plot from a parked car near swimming pool on Dewas Road. The miscreants broke the windscreen to take away valuables. A case was registered under Section 380 of the IPC.

Madhav Nagar police said that Nilesh Chouhan (37) lives in Preeti Nagar Colony, Indore Road. He is a contractor and had gone to Jirapur in Rajgarh on Monday for family work. He returned to Ujjain on Tuesday evening and stopped for dinner at a hotel on Dewas Road.

He parked his car in front of the swimming pool and went inside the restaurant. When he returned after having dinner, he saw that the windscreen broken. A luggage bag kept inside the car contained two pairs of gold tops, a mangal sutra, a gold chain, a gold ring, 2 branded watches of Fastrack Company and registry of a plot. The miscreants stole away these materials.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Steel dustbins provided under ‘SBM’ sold by miscreants in Ujjain
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Revenue Court Nod To Demolish School Building On Simhastha Mela Land In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Revenue Court Nod To Demolish School Building On Simhastha Mela Land In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Two Youths get 5-Yr RI For Keeping Explosives In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Two Youths get 5-Yr RI For Keeping Explosives In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Minor Boy Drowns In Farm Pond In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Minor Boy Drowns In Farm Pond In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Indore-Based Miscreants Get 10-Yr RI In Loot Case In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Indore-Based Miscreants Get 10-Yr RI In Loot Case In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants Steal Valuables From Car Near Swimming Pool In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants Steal Valuables From Car Near Swimming Pool In Ujjain