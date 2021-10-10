Madhya Pradesh: India is a model for the whole world, says Prof Bhagwatsharan Shukla

UJJAIN: Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University's Sanskrit Education Training Gyan Vigyan Samvardhan Kendra organised a lecture on ‘Classicism and Scientificity of Navratra’.

The program was presided over by the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Vijaykumar CG, the chief speaker, Prof Bhagwatsharan Shukla, a prominent scholar of grammar and Purvacharya of Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi. The preamble and welcome address of the program was presented by Dr Manmohanlal Upadhyay, director of the Kendra.

The keynote speaker, Prof Shukla, while explaining the importance and scientificity of Navratri said that India is a model for the whole world.

By observing Navratri fasting during the entire season cycle, Chaitra Sandhi, Ashadha Sandhi, Ashwin and Posh Sandhi, the purification of the intellect and excellence in thoughts increases.

The common people, who are ignorant of science, connect science with tradition directly and indirectly benefits all the people. From the establishment of the vase in Navratri to the worship of Kanya, the process is done by rules etc.

Prof Shukla said about the Navratri Parana that Parana is scriptural only on the next date from the date of fasting, so fasting should be done only on the tenth day.

In the presidential address, the VC said that the importance of fasting is because it is followed by the scriptural and restrained behavior, which is of great importance in making life balanced.

The body receives energy from Navratri fasting. This is absolutely necessary during the conjuncture of rain and autumn. Due to this energy remains in the body throughout the year. Simultaneously, the Vice Chancellor extended his best wishes for the successful conduct of the program.

Acharya Dr Akhilesh Dwivedi, Department of Vedas and Grammar, Dr Upendra Bhargava, Acharya of Department of Astrology and Astrology, Dr Sankalp Mishra, other teachers and students of the university were present in the program.

The vote of thanks was given by Dr Tulsidas Parouha, Chairman, Department of Literature and Philosophy. The program was conducted by Dr Shubham Sharma and Tantra Coordinator Dr Vinod Kumar Pandey.

