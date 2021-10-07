Ujjain: Ujjain: Mahakal Temple Management Committee changes bhasmaarti darshan team hanged after sale of illegal passes comes to fore

Ujjain: A day after the illegal activities of its own employees was exposed; the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee on Tuesday changed the entire staff which manages the entry of devotees for Bhasma Aarti darshan in the Mahakaleshwar temple.

Umesh Pandya has been entrusted with managing the responsibility. Meanwhile, the culprits selling false permissions are taken into police custody.

Pradeep Ratha, Sudhakar Swami, Kamal Joshi, Raju Malviya, Ashish Sharma, Dinesh Bandwal, Gopikrishna Sharma, Sunil Garuda have been included in the team along with the new in-charge Pandya.

An FIR was lodged against six persons on Tuesday for selling the Bhasm Aarti protocol pass at a higher price. These include Mangal Tiwari, an employee of a protocol office and 5 guards. All have been dismissed from their jobs.

The passes were issued to devotees from Gujarat staying at Vijay Hotel in Mahakal area on Saturday. Mangal Tiwari, an employee of the hospitality branch of the temple committee, had issued the fake permission. Security guards Suresh Rathore, Sanjay Malviya, Neelam, Jilesh Kashyap and Shubham Kataria were part of the illegal nexus.

Security guard tears clothes of NRI’s fiancé

A security guard of the Mahakaleshwar temple allegedly misbehaved with an NRI woman and when her fiancé objected to it, he tore his clothes on Tuesday evening. The NRI couple has lodged a police complaint at Mahakal Police station and demanded an action against the security guard. Ravi Sonkar, a who resides in London, told media persons that he, his fiancée and a friend were on their way out of the temple when a security guard misbehaved with his fiancée. As we were not aware of the exit gate, my fiancée took a wrong turn.

“The security guard yelled at my fiancée and used abusive words. I objected to it and said he was not supposed to behave like that. He manhandled me and tore my clothes,” Ravi Sonkar said. In-charge of Mahakal police station Munedra Gautam said that the identity of the security guard is being ascertained and action would be taken against the accused.

