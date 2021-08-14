Ujjain: BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, son Akash and MLA Ramesh Mendola breach guidelines, attend Bhasmarti Darshan at Mahakal Temple

Ujjain: All humans are equal in the eyes of God but when it comes to accessing the abode of God the Ujjain administration seems to have two sets of rules: one for the VIPs and the other for the common devotees.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, his son Akash Vijayvargiya and MLA Ramesh Mendola attended Bhasmarti Darshan at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain early on Friday. The Mahakal Temple Management Committee (MTMC) has banned the Bhasmarti Darshan for the ‘ALL’ devotees for over sixteen months due to Covid-19 outbreak.

To facilitate the VIPs over the common devotees, the MTMC switched off all the cameras and even stopped the priests from entering the temple, alleged a priest.

During the holy month of Shravan (Sawan), the common devotee is braving all hassles and rain to avail of the darshan of the presiding deity at Mahakal Temple. The special treatment and the privileges extended to the VIPs here are further adding salt to injuries of the devotees who are hassled due to the mismanagement prevailing in the darshan arrangements.

The members of the MTMC are tight-lipped about the whole episode. MTMC has allegedly failed to apply the rules governing the darshan arrangement during the visit of Vijayvargiya, Mendola and Akash. The MTMC allegedly called all three were called to the temple at 3 am. The cameras of the temple were also allegedly turned off and the gates were closed as soon as the trio entered the temple to performed special worship of the presiding deity, alleged a priest. The local supporters accompanied the VIPs, alleged sources.

When Ajay Pujari among other priests reached Gate Number 4 to attend bhasmarti at 4 am, they were in for a shock as they were prevented by the guards from accessing the garb grih. The security staff witnessed the VIPs entry into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple but preferred to stay mum. The priests raised a ruckus. The priests said that due to the Covid-19 outbreak devotees are only allowed entry through barricades. Entry to Nandi Grah is closed for devotees. But for some people the whole system is being disrupted, alleged priests.

Recently, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchang Gehlot, minister in-charge Jagdish Deora, cabinet minister Mohan Yadav also availed of the darshan of Mahakal Baba from behind the barricade, said priests. The priests said that darshan of Vijayvargiya and his group broke the discipline of the temple. The priests said when the common devotees are not being allowed to access the garb grih and Nandigrah and for the past one and a half years the bhasmarti is off-limits, why did the administration bowed down in front of the VIPs and allowed the breach of protocol?



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 02:37 AM IST