Madhya Pradesh: Homes of 2 gundas razed

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): With the conclusion of the five-day festive season, the police and Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) launched the demolition drive again and razed the residence of two criminals under gunda campaign on Friday.

Arjun Sunhare, a resident of Kanchanpur, is an accused in sixteen cases booked in almost every police station across the district. The team reached his residence and demolished it with a JCB. Hemant Gupta alias Baccha is accused in fifteen cases registered in Dewasgate police station and one in Central Kotwali. His home located in the Heera Mills Ki Chawl was also demolished. Probationer IPS Vinod Kumar Meena said that Bachha is a drug peddler.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 01:48 AM IST