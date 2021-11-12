Madhya Pradesh: Woman gang-raped, beaten by two in Gwalior, accused on run

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in the countryside Chinore police station.

When the woman protested, the accused brutally assaulted her and threatened her with dire consequences.

On the complaint of the victim, a case of gangrape has been registered, and search for the accused is on, said the police

The incident happened on Friday when the 26-year-old victim left her home for some work.

While she was passing by the fields, Ranjit and Sanjay Kushwaha of her neighborhood dragged her into the fields, took her to a secluded place, and molested her.

When she protested, they assaulted and injured her. They threatened to kill her and her husband and fled from the spot.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 02:46 PM IST