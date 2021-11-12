Madhya Pradesh: First education minister, freedom fighter Maulana Kalam remembered on National Education Day

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Vikram University (VU) organised a special event†to mark the 133rd birth anniversary of freedom fighter, Bharat Ratna recipient and countryís first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad in School of Studies in Physics on Thursday. This day is observed as the 'National Education Day' across the country.

Students were apprised of Azadís incomparable contribution to the field of education. Distinguished guest and ex-professor in VU Dr MS Parihar shared information about plans to achieve their goals and opportunities after completing their education in university. At present, Parihar is living in the US and where he runs a biotechnology company. He also shared interesting information about the education system of the University of America. The event was presided over by head of the department Dr Swati Dubey. Anjali Joshi conducted the event and Subhash Chouhan proposed the vote of thanks.

Sir Syed Ahmed Welfare Society organised a general knowledge competition for students from middle and high secondary classes. Students participated in large numbers and won prizes. Institution convener Mohammad Ali Rangwala and secretary Pankaj Jaiswal said that questions related to freedom struggle, sports, literature, science, politics, environment were answered in the competition held at Adarsh Nagar, Dewas Road located Amira Academy. The students who gave the correct answer were rewarded. Former member of the Madhya Pradesh Haj Committee Iqbal Hussain was the chief guest. Educationist Bharti Saxena, District Kudo Association secretary Zameer Abbas, Dr Anees Sheikh, Nilofer Abbasi, Mohammad Anwar, Riaz Khan, Zoya Khan and educationist Jyoti Chauhan were the special guests. Iqbal Usmani conducted the programme and Zafar Khan proposed the vote of thanks.

Minority Department of Congress organised a division-level speech competition. The themes were Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ke Sapno Ka Bharat. A total of 45 students participated in the competition. Selection Committee members Nasir Belim and Wahid Khan awarded 10 students. Minority Department national secretary Dilip Rajpal, district Congress executive president Ravi Bhadoria, Women Congress president Anju Jatwa, Minority department district president Qayyum Nagori, Majid Khan, Riyaz Khan, Luqman Nagori, Khurshid Mansuri, Haroon Chhet and Aslam Khan were present. The event was presided over by Minority Department state secretary Syed Maqsood Ali. Majid Khan hosted the event and Mushtaq Hussain proposed the vote of thanks.

