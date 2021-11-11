PRITHVIPUR BONANZA: ‘CM Residential Land Rights Scheme’ launched for 40K beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Launching ‘CM Residential Land Rights Scheme’ from Prithvipur, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said, “ Social harmony is the basic mantra of our government. The government is working for the welfare of every section. Be it poor, farmers, laborers of any class, all possible help is being given to them by the government.”

The government is committed for the dignity of every person and for the upliftment of the backward, said the CM. He was addressing the programme of dedication of development works, bhoomi-pujan and distribution of benefits in Prithvipur on Thursday. He announced the opening of CM Rise School in Prithvipur at a cost of Rs 18 crore, construction of 6 km long Simaria road.

Chouhan presented land rights-letters of CM Residential Land Rights Scheme to 5 beneficiaries - Pramod, Suraj, Neeraj Vanshkar, Raju Ahirwar and Kashi Ram Dhimar. First of all, land rights letters were distributed to 40 people of Jawaharpura here.

Under ‘CM Residential Land Rights Scheme’, such a person who does not have a place to live will be given residential land.

The Chief Minister distributed benefits to 13, 397 beneficiaries of various government schemes and dedicated 223 construction works costing Rs 6, 68,43,000 and performed bhoomi-pujan of 23 works costing Rs 34 crore.

He said that every hut of poor persons in the state will be replaced with pucca houses. Survey of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has been completed in the state and 15, 844 new names have been added. PM Awas will be sanctioned every year. He said that such families, who do not have a place to live or the families have grown will be given land rights letters.

He said, “food, clothing, shelter, education, medicine and employment are being ensured to every person in the state. Government is arranging accommodation for all. Wheat-rice is being given to every poor person at Re 1 per kg. “Under the Sambal Yojana, all kinds of support is being given to the poor.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 11:32 PM IST