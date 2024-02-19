Madhya Pradesh: Home Guard Among 2 Killed In Separate Road Accidents in Ujjian | Representative pic

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons, including a home guard, were killed, while another was injured in separate road accidents here. Kishore son of Nathulal Malviya, resident of Madhav Nagar Control Room, was at a temple in Police Lines to attend Sunderkaand recital. At around 6 in the morning on Sunday, he was crossing the road when he was hit by a speeding truck.

Malviya died on the spot. On information from passersby, the Madhav Nagar police took the body to the District Hospital for post-mortem. After reaching the hospital, the body was identified by Kishore’s brother Shyam. His fellow home guard soldiers said that Malviya was unmarried and lived with his sister, Radha, who is disabled.

In another incident, three friends on the way to Sanwariya Seth on a bike were hit by a car late on Saturday. One youth died in the accident, while another was injured. Manoj, 25, son of Chhitulal, resident of Rupakhedi, Makdoan, was going to Sanwariya Seth along with Bhupendra and Mukesh. His bike was hit by a car at around 9 pm. Manoj died in the incident while his friend Bhupendra was injured.

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Men Loot 70K From Petrol Pump At Knife-Point In Ujjain

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Two unidentified bikers made away with Rs 70,000 from a petrol pump at knife-point on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway under the Kishanganj police station area on Saturday night. First, they attacked a petrol pump employee sleeping near the locker with a knife.

The miscreants were seen in the CCTV footage trying to snatch the keys of the locker. Other employees of the pump also reached the spot. There was a fight between the miscreant and the employees for a long.

However, they managed to flee away with the amount kept in the locker. A pump employee was also injured in the robbery. The police reached the spot as soon as the information was received. A search was launched for the accused based on the CCTV footage.