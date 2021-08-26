Madhya Pradesh: Girl alleges rape, accuses friend of hiding identity

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old girl has filed a rape case against a man who allegedly hid his identity and developed relations with her.

The girl alleged that Irshad Khan alias Shaukat, a resident of Begumbagh introduced himself as Rishabh and befriended her.

They started dating and on one such outing Irshad took her to in Mahakal area and became physically intimate with her, alleged the girl. They were in touch with each other since 2008 but when the girl asked Rishabh about entering into wedlock, he started avoiding her, she added.

On enquiring about him, she learnt that the real name of Rishabh is Irshad and he is married, so she filed a rape case against the accused, alleged the girl.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 01:19 AM IST