Madhya Pradesh: Gang planning to commit theft held

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain police claimed to have arrested five members of a gang of thieves.

Police said that they were allegedly planning to commit theft in Narsingh Ghat area.

The kingpin of the group is Jitendra Sharma, a resident of Banshi Colony. Laxman Maratha is his aide. Three children are also the part of the gang.

An accused Jitendra Sharma, is habitual offender and 4 cases are registered against him in different police stations. Police have recovered two knives, screwdriver, a tommy and bunch of keys from the accused.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 01:44 AM IST