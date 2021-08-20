Madhya Pradesh: Gang planning to commit theft held

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain police claimed to have arrested five members of a gang of thieves.
Police said that they were allegedly planning to commit theft in Narsingh Ghat area.
The kingpin of the group is Jitendra Sharma, a resident of Banshi Colony. Laxman Maratha is his aide. Three children are also the part of the gang.
An accused Jitendra Sharma, is habitual offender and 4 cases are registered against him in different police stations. Police have recovered two knives, screwdriver, a tommy and bunch of keys from the accused.
