Madhya Pradesh: Gang Members Open Fire On Murder Accused In Ujjain, 6 Held | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Even after the murder of notorious criminal Durlabh Kashyap, his gang members are active in the city. On Tuesday evening, members of the same gang opened fire on the accused of murdering Durlabh in the Nanakheda area. However, no one was injured in this. Police have registered a case of deadly attack against 11 miscreants and detained 6 of them.

TI Kamal Nigwal said that Shahnawaz, a resident of Jansapura had reached the court on Tuesday along with his brother-in-law Rameez and two other friends to testify in the case of Neelganga police station area where the members of Durlsbh Kashyap gang threatened to kill him.

Around 4 pm Shahnawaz was passing by the Nanakheda petrol pump with his friends in a car when the miscreants of the Durlabh gang opened fire on his car. Shahnawaz drove his car at high speed and went straight to Nanakheda police station and complained about Roshan Sharma, Sanu Bana, Abhishek Verma, Babu Tyre, PU Boxer, Abhishek Valmik, Surya aka Yash Saude, Sajan Parmar, Shubham Mahawar, Sachin Verma and Neelu Sangat.

The police registered a case under Section 307 of the IPC against all the accused in the case and started searching for them. Police said that Piyush, Yash, Babu, Shubham, Sajan, and Sachin have been arrested in the case and others are being searched. They were produced in the local court on Thursday.

Shahnawaz, who lives in Jansapura, along with his associates had killed Durlabh Kashyap by stabbing him with knives. Some youths from Jansapura and Hammalwadi formed the KCC gang which is currently active on social media. On the other hand, sometime after the murder of Durlabh, his gang members became active again, and at present, apart from social media, there is also a face-to-face gang war between the two gangs.