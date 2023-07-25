Madhya Pradesh: Gambhir Dam Full But Ujjain Struggles For Potable Water Courtesy UMC Board, Said Rai

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition in Ujjain Municipal Corporation Ravi Rai said that despite abundant water in Gambhir Dam, the ‘incompetent’ board of mayor and the BJP had made residents of Ujjain struggle for potable water. Residents are forced to wander for water before Mahakal’s darshan. He said that Gambhir Dam received sufficient water, and more than 500 MCFT water was released due to excess inflow. However, Ujjain city is still facing water crisis. He further said that UMC had been dilly dallying over restoring daily water supply and added that it has claimed that daily water supply would restored from July 31.

Meanwhile, social worker and engineer Harsh Shukla has blamed selfish policies of people’s representatives for artificial drinking water crisis in the city.

He said that Leader of Opposition Govind Singh had submitted a proposal over faulty drinking water distribution system of Ujjain on the very first day of the Monsoon Session. However, the state government suspended the Vidhan Sabha and the proposal could not be taken up.

Shukla, who made the above-mentioned claim, said that he had submitted documentary evidence to Singh in this regard. He said that a state-of-the-art filtration plant constructed in 2016 had remained closed since June 2016. Now, the PHE officials have termed Gambhir and Gau Ghat plants as unsuccessful.

