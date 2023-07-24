MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Offers Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple With Wife And Sons

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with his wife Sadhna Singh and sons Kunal and Kartikey, offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on the occasion of third Monday of Shravan.

Chouhan performed ‘Abhishek’ of Mahakaleshwar and wished for the welfare, health and happiness of all.

Later in the day, Chouhan worshipped Lord Mahakal’s replica which was taken out in the procession.

Devotees Offering Prayers Since Morning

Notably, devotees have been offering the prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple since the morning.

People queued up since the early hours to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva at the temple premises. Temple priests performed 'Bhasma Aarti' at the Mahakaleshwar Temple early this morning.

This year, Sawan will last for two months. It started on July 4 and will go on till August 31. It would be 59 days long and there would be eight Mondays instead of four.

Shravan Is Fifth Month Of Hindu Calendar

In the Hindu calendar, Sawan, also known as Shravan, is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and one of the holiest months of the year. This year, the Shravan period stretches for two months instead of the usual one month. Previously, an almost two-month-long Shravan period was observed approximately 19 years ago.

According to religious beliefs, Shravan month is considered to be the favourite month of Lord Shiva. It is believed that by worshipping Lord Shiva in this period, people can get relief from their troubles.

