Indore: NEET-UG State Quota Counselling On July 26

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the NEET-UG 2023 counselling (All India Quota), the directorate of medical education has also released the schedule of counselling for the state quota.

According to MGM Medical College authorities, they have an intake of total of 250 MBBS seats out of which 210 seats will be allotted to the candidates based on state quota i.e. based on state rank of the students in NEET-UG.

“The commencement of the first round of counselling will start on July 26. The candidates need to register on the website of the DME portal, and the registration window will remain open until midnight on July 31.

The candidates will have the opportunity to fill in their choices of colleges and lock them between August 2 and August 4,” the college authorities said.

The process of seat allotment will be done on August 7. “The students will have to report to the colleges from August 8 to August 14.

Scrutiny of the documents and verification will be done for which we have started preparations,” the college said adding “Regarding cut-off, we are expecting the same as last year or a higher cut-off this year,” the college said. Meanwhile, dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said that it would be the first session of MBBS in the state in which students can study some subjects in Hindi.

MGM Medical College has 250 UG seats which include 37 All India quota seats, three seats are of GoI quota while 210 are of state quota which will be filled through state counselling, which would be organised by the department of medical education.

