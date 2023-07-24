Indore: Research Scholar Hit By Truck, Dies 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old research scholar was killed after she was hit by a recklessly driven truck near the busy Bapat Square on Sunday morning. She had gone to her brother’s house to take some documents and was returning home when the truck hit her. The police have seized the truck and a search is on for the truck driver.

According to Hira Nagar police station staff, the incident took place near the tempo stand near Bapat Square around 11 am. Ashlesha Holkar, 30, a resident of Mangal Nagar area was on her scooter and she was hit by a truck coming from Ujjain. She was critically injured and was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead by the doctor.

It is said that Ashlesha was a research scholar and she was engaged in a research lab in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. She had come to the city for an interview for the post of assistant professor at DAVV. She had gone to take some documents at her brother’s place in Shriram Enclave. While returning from there, she was hit by a truck.

Police said that the truck is registered with Haryana RTO. It was seized by the police and a search is on for its driver. The truck is loaded with some goods. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Woman Injured In Accident, Dies Due To Delay In Treatment

Another accident took place on Bypass Road around 5 pm. A woman petrol pump employee, who was walking home from the petrol pump, was hit by a truck. It is said that she was lying on the spot for about 30 minutes in critical condition.

According to Tejaji Nagar police station staff, the deceased has been identified as Pooja Solanki, 25, a resident of Bagli in Dewas district. She was staying in the Musakhedi area with her husband and was employed at a petrol pump on the Bypass Road.

Naman Sharma, a resident of the Indrapuri area of the city informed Free Press that he along with his four friends was passing through the area when he spotted the girl lying injured on the road. Naman alleged that he made a phone call to 108 Ambulance but the ambulance reached the spot after half an hour. Later, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital on Bypass Road. But, when the family members decided to take the injured woman to another hospital, the hospital staff informed that the ambulance driver was not available there. Later, the driver was called by the hospital staff and the injured woman was taken to another hospital but she could not be saved.

