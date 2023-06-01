Madhya Pradesh: Four injured in group clashes in Ujjain

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute between two parties on the matter of recovering loan amount went out of hand and a fight among family members of the warring groups ensued. They attacked each other with weapons at Palkhedi village under Chintaman police station. Four people were injured in the melee. The video of the brawl went viral.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. In the video, men and women from both sides are seen attacking each other. After the dispute, four people from both sides were injured. One of the injured Suresh said that he had lent Rs 15k to Bhanwar Lal about one-and-a-half years ago. Lal lives near his house in Palkhedi and Suresh was reclaiming the amount from him for several days.

When he went to seek the loan amount on Monday night, they began to abuse him. After that Lal’s son Rahul started to argue with Suresh at his house with a sword. Bhanwar Lal and his son Rahul attacked his family with swords and iron rods. Suresh tried to stop but they injured him and brother Kamal as well. It is also visible in the video that both parties are arguing with each other. Police registered FIRs against both the parties.

