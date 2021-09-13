Madhya Pradesh: Five loan sharks booked for driving man to suicide

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Five moneylenders were booked in Ujjain on Sunday for driving a dairy operator Prashant Tiwari to suicide.

Prashant, a resident of Vivekanand Colony committed suicide by hanging himself in the back room of his dairy. In his suicide note he had accused Sharad Chinchani, Uttam Chinchani, Prateek, Dinesh and Mayur of torture.

Prashant, who was suffering from financial issues due to cancer and lockdown, had taken loan from the accused. The accused were pressurising him for repayments and interest. Prashant was keeping very upset due to the constant harassment and decided to end his life.

Locals said that the shylocks here have driven another youth of the city to suicide. The terror of the loan sharks has already claimed lives of many people, said a local.

Moneylenders are charging rate of interest of up to 20 % from their client. Station in-charge Tarun Kuril said that all five moneylenders are booked under section 306.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 01:55 AM IST