e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor in party's National Executive Meeting
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 04:49 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Three teens drown in fountain water in Vidisha

The deceased, Amit Patel (17), Mohit Sharma (18) and Abhya Sharma (19), who were from Ashoka Nagar locality in Bhopal, had gone for a picnic to the spot, which is around 30 km from the district headquarters, Kararia police station inspector Aruna Singh told PTI.
PTI
| Photo: File Image

| Photo: File Image

Advertisement

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Three teenage boys drowned in the water of a fountain located near Halali dam in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased, Amit Patel (17), Mohit Sharma (18) and Abhya Sharma (19), who were from Ashoka Nagar locality in Bhopal, had gone for a picnic to the spot, which is around 30 km from the district headquarters, Kararia police station inspector Aruna Singh told PTI.

"They were bathing under the fountain when they drowned. One of the boys started sinking in the water of the fountain first and two of his friends rushed to save him. However, all three of them drowned in the process. The incident took place under Khamkheda police outpost area," he added.

The bodies of the three victims were later retrieved and sent to the district hospital for post-mortem, Singh said.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Three youths from Bhopal drowned in Chhota Pachmarhi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 04:49 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal