Madhya Pradesh: Three teens drown in fountain water in Vidisha

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Three teenage boys drowned in the water of a fountain located near Halali dam in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased, Amit Patel (17), Mohit Sharma (18) and Abhya Sharma (19), who were from Ashoka Nagar locality in Bhopal, had gone for a picnic to the spot, which is around 30 km from the district headquarters, Kararia police station inspector Aruna Singh told PTI.

"They were bathing under the fountain when they drowned. One of the boys started sinking in the water of the fountain first and two of his friends rushed to save him. However, all three of them drowned in the process. The incident took place under Khamkheda police outpost area," he added.

The bodies of the three victims were later retrieved and sent to the district hospital for post-mortem, Singh said.

