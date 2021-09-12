Madhya Pradesh: Three youths from Bhopal drowned in Chhota Pachmarhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths from Bhopal, who went to Chhota Pachmarhi in Vidisha for a picnic drowned on Sunday, while two of their friends were rescued.

Chhota Pachmarhi waterfall is situated around 50 KM from state capital.

Five youths identified as Amit Patel, 17, Abhay Sharma, 19, Mohit Sharma, 18, from Ashoka Garden in Bhopal, Abhishek Sharma, 17, Shankar Nagar in Bhopal and Abhishek Singh, 19, from Bhim Nagar in Bhopal reached Chhota Pachmarhi on Sunday morning.

While taking bath, one of them slipped into deep water. All his four friends also jumped into deep water to save him. They started drowning in effort to save each other.

According to information, one of them identified as Abhishek Singh somehow managed to swim out and raised alarm.

Hearing Singh’s alarm, local residents reached the spot and rescued one Abhishek Sharma.

On getting information, a police team along with divers reached the spot and fished out the bodies of rest of the three youths.

The police said that bodies of Amit Patel, Abhay Sharma and Mohit Sharma had been handed over to family members after autopsy.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 03:45 PM IST