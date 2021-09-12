Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal police crackdown on drug nexus, four persons arrested in two incident

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on drug nexus in Bhopal, the teams of police seized banned Mephedrone (MD) drug and Ganja from two different spots on Saturday.

A 26-year-old drug peddler was arrested for allegedly possessing eight grams of (MD) drugs in Bhopal. The accused was heading towards his customers when cops held him near Idgah hills on Saturday.

Sub-inspector Raghvendra Singh of Shahjahanabad police station said the accused Aqeel Ahmad is a resident of Kabitpura and has connections with some gangs involved in drug peddling.

The time cops held him, he was high on drugs and was unable to record statements before cops.

Singh said the accused was carrying 8 grams of MD drugs in the packet. He has confessed to having supplied drugs earlier also, to college students including girls.

Police said they are yet to question him about the source of the drug and if still he has concealed drugs somewhere.

In another incident, the Kolar police seized 230 kilograms of ganja worth over Rs 50 lakh (in the international market), being brought to Bhopal from Andhra Pradesh.

The accused had packed the Marijuana inside bundles of bananas to avoid any suspicion.

One of the accused Suneel Sharma, arrested during police action is a habitual offender and was arrested several times with Marijuana in Bhopal.

The Kolar police had information about the pick-up vehicle entering Bhopal from Mandideep and as they entered Kolar, cops swooped in on them.

The accused were identified as Deepak Vishwakarma 24, of Sehore, Jeevan Singh Rajput, 23, of Sehore, and Sunil Sharma, 40, of Shujalpur. Sharma is a notorious drug peddler and was arrested several times earlier by the police on similar charges.

SHO Chandrakant Patel said the accused would procure ganja at lower rates from Andhra Pradesh and would supply the consignment in Bhopal to small-scale peddlers.

