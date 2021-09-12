e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 09:51 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Want to name school buildings after freedom fighters, says minister Usha Thakur

We have discussed with concerned departments on this matter and we want to name the school buildings after freedom fighters. A picture will also be put outside the schools displaying their life values and achievements of these revolutionaries to the students, said the minister.
FP News Service
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Minister for Culture and Tourism Usha Thakur on Saturday informed that the state government wants to name school buildings after freedom fighters.

She has held discussions with the concerned departments and authorities in this regard.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Thakur said, "We have discussed with concerned departments on this matter and we want to name the school buildings after freedom fighters. A picture will also be put outside the schools displaying their life values and achievements of these revolutionaries to the students." Slamming the Congress party, the minister said, "During the Congress regime, such initiatives were not promoted and many a time were not taken as well. We aim to promote such initiatives in our time."

