Madhya Pradesh: Fish thieves thrash Markandeya Temple priest

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A priest of Markandeya temple was beaten up by people who were illegally fishing in Vishnu Sagar in Ujjain on Sunday.

Police said that priest Jaiguru Yogiraj went to stop the fishermen who were fishing at midnight on Saturday night. The watchman of Vishnusagar, Babu, spotted over 10-men who were fishing in the Vishnu Sagar by casting fishing nets. He went and informed Yogiraj. Yogiraj reached the spot and challenged the fish thieves. But they attacked Yogiraj. After beating him black and blue the accused fled from the spot.

People rushed Yogiraj to a hospital. He has received more than 8 stitches in his head. Police have registered a case against unidentified accused.

A devotee Akash Soni said, theft of fish from pond has become a norm all thanks to the Jiwajiganj police who have failed to take any action despite numerous complaints.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 02:01 AM IST