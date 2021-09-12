Madhya Pradesh: Department of Higher Education uploads integrated syllabus of 79 subjects on portal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Department of Higher Education has uploaded an integrated syllabus of 79 subjects in the department’s portal. This syllabus will be implemented in all universities and colleges including autonomous colleges across the state to bring uniformity in the syllabus, said minister for higher education, Mohan Yadav.

The department has also issued a list of books prescribed for different subjects. Minister Yadav says that it is done as a part of implementation of the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP).

Another feature of the new syllabus and implementation of the NEP is that all universities and colleges will have to adopt the syllabus as it is with a relaxation that they could increase up to 20% of chapters in the syllabus.

“The addition of chapters could be done after the approval of the board of studies for the related subject. The Board of Studies could add chapters considering local demands and needs,” said the minister of higher education.

Students will benefit from this step as they could gain knowledge about their region which includes information on agriculture, places of tourist interest, history etc, he added.

More than 350 meetings were organized during the corona period to finalise the syllabus. After finalizing the syllabus the content was sent to the Madhya Pradesh Hindi Granth Academy which has started preparing and publishing of the books with new content. These books will be available soon for the students.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Three youths from Bhopal drowned in Chhota Pachmarhi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 05:25 PM IST