Ujjain

Updated on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:42 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: First Rakhi tied to Lord Mahakal

The priests here performed rituals and aarti and then tied the rakhi.
FP News Service
Rakhi being tied to the Mahakal Jyotirlingam during bhasmaarti in Ujjain on Sunday.

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Raksha Bandhan was celebrated with great zeal and fervour in the city on Sunday. The first rakhi was tied to the presiding deity Lord Mahakal at Mahakaleshwar Temple.

After the Bhasmarti in auspicious hour Rakhi was tied first to Lord Mahakal in the city. The priests here performed rituals and aarti and then tied the rakhi.

Throughout the day, women kept coming to the temple to tie Rakhi to the presiding deity. Rakhi festival was celebrated in Bada Ganesh Temple. Women devotees first tied Rakhi to Bada Ganesh.

The festival of Rakhi was celebrated throughout the day across the city. This year there was no Bhadra, so girls and women celebrated the festival by tying Rakhis the whole day. Sisters apply roli-kumkum tika to their brothers and tie rakhi on their wrists.

The gaiety of the festival was also evident in the market. People flocked the markets even though it was Sunday.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:42 AM IST
Free Press Journal