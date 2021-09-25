Madhya Pradesh: Ex-VP of district panchayat alleges fraud in Basant Vihar Sheme

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The ex-vice-president of the zilla panchayat, has alleged that fake registry was done on the the HIG category of plots under Basant Vihar Yojana. Not just this, he alleged that the officials also approved the house plans on the said plots.

Porwal met municipal commissioner Anshul Gupta and SP Satyendra Shukla on Friday and urged them to investigate the entire matter.

Porwal alleges that the Ujjain Development Authority registered the HIG plot number 3/1 to 3/12, under the Basant Vihar scheme on 0.421 hectares of survey number 10/1/2. He alleeged that land of the above survey number located in Goylakhurd is registered in the name of Lilabai.

Worse, the officials of Nanakheda Zone No. 6 of the Municipal Corporation also cleared the plans for the construction of houses on these plots.

According to Porwal, this is a case of fraud and abuse of official position. Action should be taken against such officers.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 02:48 AM IST