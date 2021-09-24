Madhya Pradesh: Yoga, organic farming emerging favorite subjects under NEP

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Yoga and organic farming have emerged as the topmost favorite subjects under the vocational curriculum during the admission process for the new session.

After the first and second rounds of the admission process, maximum students have chosen the subject of Yoga, said officials of the higher education department.

The second favorite subject among the students was organic farming while the third was personality development. All these subjects are governed under a vocational curriculum.

After two rounds of admission process conducted by the Higher Education Department, as many as 86,495 students have chosen Yoga subject. Over 80,104 students chose organic farming, 77,833 chose personality development, 28,201 students preferred information technology, 22,511 selected digital marketing and about 17, 879 students have opted for tourism subjects under vocational course.

Apart from this, about 17,514 students have selected the subject of e-accounting and taxation with GST, and about 14, 627 students chose medical diagnostics, said the press statement from the higher education department.

As an innovation in the National Education Policy, students have been given the freedom to choose optional subjects. If the student wants, he can choose a subject from any faculty other than his own faculty. Students can initially choose 27 subjects from Arts Faculty, 20 from Science, Five from Commerce and subjects like NCC, NSS and Physical Education among others.

The main objective of the new education policy is quality education. Internship / Apprenticeship / Field Project and Community Engagement and Service have been made mandatory for the first-year students for the all-around development of the students. First-year students will also get marks for the work done by them.

