Madhya Pradesh: Drunken rampage, six youths damage cars

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Six youths here, riding on two bikes went on rampage damaging cars on their way late on Saturday. They targeted the cars parked on the roads from Jaisinghpura to Gudri Square.

This incident happened late at night so there were no onlookers. Six miscreants who came out on two bikes on the road near Takia Masjid started breaking the glass of the vehicles.

The miscreants were in an inebriated condition and they also raised slogans. They first targeted the car bearing number MH 48 F 1342 parked outside Takia Masjid- they damaged the front and rear glass of this vehicle. After this, they smashed the glass of car bearing number MP 13 CC 6777 parked in front of the Interpretation Center. From here, the miscreants moved towards Gudri Square and damaged a BMW car parked. At the same spot the accused also broke a car bearing number MP 09 HC 9747. The owners of the vehicles became furious on looking at the condition of their vehicles. They reached Mahakal police station and lodged a complaint. The police are scanning the CCTV footage.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 02:15 AM IST