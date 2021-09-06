Madhya Pradesh: 135 retired teachers feted

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Zilla Shikshak Samman Samaroh Samiti Dhar organised the Teacher's Day ceremony on Sunday, September 5 under ‘World's longest running felicitation of retired teachers’ at Milan Mahal Dhar.

Corona warriors were also feted at the ceremony which was inaugurated by garlanding the pictures of Goddess Saraswati and Dr Radhakrishnan and by lighting the lamp.

The office bearers and members of the committee welcomed and feted the guests on stage by presenting them bouquets. Giving the report of the committee the founder and secretary of the committee, Suresh Goyal said, “For the last 37 years, the committee has been honoring retired teachers with shawls, shriphal, garlands and letters of honor. About 5,000 teachers have been honored by the committee. The committee also arranges for the travel expenses of retired teachers and their food.”

MLA Dhar Neena Verma, SP Aditya Pratap Singh and others were present.

