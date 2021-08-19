Madhya Pradesh: Doctor on leave; no sonography in Charak Hospital for over a month

Advertisement

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): As doctor Anil Bhargava is on a month’s leave, no sonography will be held in the Charak Hospital in Ujjian. There is no other doctor in the hospital to perform sonography, said an official.

Nonetheless, this has left the patients a hassled lot. The patients are being given a date accordingly. One Anjali of Ektanagar said, we are being told to get the sonography performed from private facilities this is very expensive and inconvenient. Her financial condition is not good and she is not in a condition to get sonography done from outside, she added.

Another woman Arpita Goyal said, she has been given the date of October 8 for sonography. “I can't wait that long. In such a situation, there is no option but to get sonography done outside.”

According to sources, in view of the problems of the patients, the hospital administration is considering to deploy another doctor for sonography. But he will be available only on alternate day. For now, the women coming to the hospital have no option but to bear the financial burden of availing of sonography from private outlets.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 12:44 AM IST