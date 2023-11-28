Madhya Pradesh: Diyas Light Up Kshipra On Kartik Purnima

Women bust in deep-daan on the banks of river Kshipra to mark the occasion of Kartik Purnima in Ujjain on Monday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of devotees lit up lamps in the Kshipra river throughout Monday. There is a tradition of floating lamps made of flour in the river. For this the river bank appeared filled with a crowd of devotees.

This time due to Kartik Purnima in Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, devotees reached Mokshadayini Kshipra on Monday morning to take a bath. Devotees who came from rural areas took bath and had darshan of the deity at Mahakaleshwar temple and other temples.

The view of thousands of lamps lighting up the river looked very beautiful from the drone. On the full moon day of Kartik month, the Ramghat of Mokshadayini Kshipra was illuminated with burning lamps. In the morning people took a dip of faith and in the evening the process of donating lamps started at the ghats which continued till night.

According to belief, ancestors go to Vaikuntha on Vaikuntha Chaturdashi. Lamps are left in the river to light the way. Due to this belief, lamps are donated on the banks of the river in the evening on the full moon day. People also come from outside to leave lamps in Kshipra river.

It is mentioned in the Puranas that the person who donates lamps in the temple and home temple, attains all the happiness. According to Padmapuran, donating lamps in temples and on the banks of rivers brings special blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Scenario at Kartik Mela Ground | FP Photo

KARTIK MELA DELAYED

According to tradition, a 30-day fair is organised on the banks of Kshipra river on Kartik Purnima under the aegis of Ujjain Municipal Corporation. There was a crowd of devotees who came to take the full moon bath as usual, but the entire fair area wore a deserted look.

This time, due to the model code of conduct in view of assembly elections, the permission for the fair got delayed by the Chief Electoral Officer.

This is the reason that the fair starting from Kartik Purnima could not start. The people of rural areas seemed disappointed due to the fair not being organised in time.