 Madhya Pradesh: Defence And RBI Officials Visit Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple
The officials reached the temple early in the morning and participated in the auspicious Bhasma Arti also.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Defence And RBI Officials Visit Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On Saturday, many senior officials from Defence and RBI paid a visit at Madhya Pradesh’s famous Mahakaleshwar Temple situated in Ujjain district and offered their prayers.   

Defence Staff General Chief Anil Chauhan, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, Chief of the Eastern Command of the Indian Army and Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita & Director General of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) Dr Chandrika Kaushik were seen worshiping Mahakal baba on the same day.

The officials reached the temple early in the morning and participated in the auspicious Bhasma Arti also.

Currently, these officials are staying at Ujjain. During their visit they reached the temple where priest Ram Sharma helped them with all the rituals and venerations.

Also, the administrator of Mahakal Temple Sandeep Soni honoured all the officials including Defence Staff General Chauhan and RBI Governor Das with a picture of Lord Mahakaleshwar, northern clothes and prasad.

