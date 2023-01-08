Madhya Pradesh: Construction of Jain pilgrimage in full swing in Ujjain

The under-construction 45 Shikharwala Shri Kalyanmandir Navagraha Mahatirtha in Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Another chapter of pilgrimage development is going to be added in Dharmadhani Ujjayini. A wonderfully carved 45 Shikharwala Shri Kalyanmandir Navagraha Mahatirtha of white marble has been built in 25 bigha land, under Abhyudayapuram Jain Gurukul in Dharambadla, 10 km away from the city on Barnagar Road.

Pilgrimage motivator Malav Martand, Pujya Acharya Muktisagarsuri Maharaj on Sunday told media that the world’s first unique Jinalaya has been established in Ujjain based on the creation of Kalyan Mandir Stotra describing the glory of Lord Parshwanath.

About 2,100 years ago, Acharya Siddhasen Divakarsuri composed this source in Avanti Nagar (now Ujjain). It has a total of 44 gathas. In view of the importance, a new temple with 45 shikhars has been built with white marble Shri Kalyan Mandir Navagraha on Dharam Badla located on Badnagar Road. The idols of Lord Parshwanath will be installed in each shikhar temple. It will be the character and symbol of the main 108 idols installed in Parshwanath Tirtha.

A beautiful 63-inch statue of Mulnayak Prabhu Abhyudaya Parshwanath, carved from jewellery stone (Green Markaz) in Bengaluru will be prestigious. A 23-day grand Pratishtha Mahotsav will be held from January 14 to February 4 in the special presence of pilgrimage motivator Malav Martand and Sanskar Yagya pioneer Jain acharya Muktisagarsuri. Many ministers and prominent personalities from different states including the Chief Minister of MP Shivraj Singh Chauhan will participate.

The foundation of this Gurukul was laid in the year 2012. It has been constructed in 10 years at a cost of about Rs 45 crore. Varanasi city is being set up in the 25 bigha land for the festival, in which a grand dome, temporary temple, accommodation, food and other arrangements will be there.

