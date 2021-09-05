Madhya Pradesh: Congress torches PM’s effigy

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Congress spokesperson Vivek Soni said, the prices of gas cylinders are being continuously being increased by the BJP government and day by day the needy things are also increasing.

It is no longer hidden from anyone that the people are reeling under the burden of inflation imposed by the BJP. The people are suffering due to rising inflation and there is hue and cry all around, but the government of PM Narendra Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan does not see the pain of the poor people.

Under the leadership of City Congress President Mahesh Soni, District Congress president Kamal Patel, there was a demonstration on Saturday and as a protest, the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also torched and a demand was made to reduce inflation.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 02:11 AM IST