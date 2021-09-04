Madhya Pradesh: GRMC child specialists set to study impact of corona-hit pregnant women on babies

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A team of child specialists of Gajra Raja Medical College are set to study the impact of a probable third wave of the pandemic on children.

They plan to research on how the children born from corona-infected women.

They have begun to study nearly 800 children born from the women in the first and in the second wave of the pandemic.

They will identify two things. The first whether the virus has the women have transmitted the virus to their children.

Secondly, they will examine the kind of impact the virus has on the mental and physical health of the children.

The purpose is to stop the transmission of the virus from pregnant women to their children, they said.

GRMC is the first such medical college to have begun to do research on this topic, the doctors said.

Head of the paediatrics department of the medical Dr Ajay Gaud has formed a team of five doctors.

The research will begin after the ethical committee approves it, he said.

A list of women, pregnant during the first wave and the second of the pandemic wave and who gave birth to children, has been prepared, he added.

The research is being done on 200 children.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 04:49 PM IST