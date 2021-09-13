Madhya Pradesh: Con woman charged money to solve problems: Victims

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A woman arrested for allegedly selling posts of social organization on Saturday, the police said.

Police on Sunday said that the accused Shireen trying to mislead the police. She accused an operator of an institute of Freeganj area of making fake mark sheets. But the police have the accusation to be false.

Shireen and Zulekha Khan, the president of the Gujarat unit of the United International Human Rights Trust are friends.

Zulekha alleged that as she has led to the arrest of Shireen so she is trying to implicate others including her friends in the matter. So, she is she levelling false allegations.

CSP Pallavi Shukla said, nothing has come to fore on the allegations made by Shireen against the institute named, rest of the information is confidential.

People duped by Shireen are approaching police. People alleged that she used to operate out of office in her home. She used to claim that she could resolve any issues of the people through her contacts with the police and judiciary. But she allegedly used to blackmail the accused in the name of the social service. She even allegedly resorted to distributing pamphlets to offer help to people. She used to charge money to solve problems of people who used to approach her. Further probe is underway.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 02:11 AM IST