Madhya Pradesh: CM approves Rs 1721cr to revive Kshipra's pristine glory in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved the implementation of ‘Aviral Pravah Yojana’ costing Rs 1721 crore for protection and conservation of Kshipra River. Ujjain-based technocrats, planners and environmentalists have prepared a five-year plan to revive the pristine glory of Kshipra. It involves restoration of natural course of the river through reverse engineering.

The CM recently went through the presentation twice at Bhopal and formed a committee headed by chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains along with additional chief secretary, water resources department SN Mishra and principal secretary, urban development and housing Neeraj Mandloi. They will discuss issues like technology transfer with the team members who prepared this plan. The names of team members include Dr Swati Samvatsar (chief researcher, micro planner, environmentalist), engineer Milind Pandit (NRM, WSD, precision farming expert), engineer Jayant Dabhade (planner and co-ordinator), Sanjay Vyas (IT expert), Sameer Sharma (sustainable development expert) and others.

PRESENT STATUS

Kahn and Gambhir are tributaries of Kshipra, which is the tributary of Chambal, a tributary of the Ganges. Industrial and domestic wastes of Dewas and Indore as well domestic waste of Ujjain are considered to be the main cause of heavy pollution in Kshipra. Present status of BOD of Kahn River is 25-30 mg/L and that of Kshipra is 8-10 mg/L whereas permissible limit of BOD is 3 mg/L.

BLACK SOIL, EXCESSIVE WITHDRAWAL OF GROUND WATER

According to team member Jayant Dabhade, the industrial waste (effluents) of Nagdhamman Nullah of Dewas and Kahn River of Indore highly pollute Kshipra river. For the treatment of Dewas nullah a soil bio-technology of Mumbai has been proposed, which looks like a garden. There is about 5.25 lakh hectare land in Kshipra valley. About 876 villages come under it. Here the colour of the soil is black and it becomes impervious after first rainfall of the season and does not allow water to recede. Excessive withdrawal of water accumulated in deep aquifers has turned the situation grim.

HI-TECH SURVEY

Dabhade said, ‘We have to recharge entire 5.25 hectare land in Kshipra valley. We will recharge all (tributary) drains, rivulets, capillaries and rivers of Kshipra. We will recharge underground springs or deep aquifers. We have taken satellite data from ISRO, NASA and did remote sensing of rocks. We will not only recharge the river but would also improve the crop pattern and would improve pattern of water consumption. Presently, 1800 litre water is used to produce one kg wheat in the area. Actually only 180 litre water should be consumed to produce one kg wheat. Presently, farmers are doing flood irrigation. We would promote drip irrigation. It will help in good produce and save water as well, he said.

GABION STRUCTURES TO COME UP

Dabhade said that small water structures would be constructed in villages on the pattern of Gabion structures viz small dams on drains, bori dandhan, etc. It will help protect river water as people residing on the banks of the river would use water of local water structures. Our project will ensure low maintenance in future and no consumption of power, he claimed.