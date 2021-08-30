e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Ujjain

Updated on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 02:37 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: City’s sportsperson receives three awards

Vaishnavi Kahar of Shir Sagar Mallakhamb Center, run by Ujjain Sports and Youth Welfare Department received Prabhash Joshi Award.
FP News Service
The sports awards winners at the felicitation programme in Ujjain on Sunday. | FP PHOTO

The sports awards winners at the felicitation programme in Ujjain on Sunday. | FP PHOTO

Advertisement

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The daughters of the city, Pooja Malviya, Mallakhamb and the daughter of a farmer family of the small town of Khachrod, Manju Bamboriya, received the Vikram Award in boxing.

Vaishnavi Kahar of Shir Sagar Mallakhamb Center, run by Ujjain Sports and Youth Welfare Department received Prabhash Joshi Award.

District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer O P Harod and District Sports Officer and Athletics Association functionary Abdul Wahab and the players feted Vaishnavi Kahar and coach Mohanlal Bamboriya on Sports Day.

Deepak Jain, Rahul Barod as well as trainers Narendra Srivastava, Virendra Nichit, Sunita Yadav, Rakhi Chauhan, Praveen Saxena, Vinay Shrivas, Ashok Malviya, Balvir Singh Panwar, Nandkishore Dhakad, Shanu Makwana, Ragini Tank among others were present.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi-poojan for work worth Rs 3.95 cr perfomed in Government Girls’...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 02:38 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal