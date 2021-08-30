Madhya Pradesh: City’s sportsperson receives three awards

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The daughters of the city, Pooja Malviya, Mallakhamb and the daughter of a farmer family of the small town of Khachrod, Manju Bamboriya, received the Vikram Award in boxing.

Vaishnavi Kahar of Shir Sagar Mallakhamb Center, run by Ujjain Sports and Youth Welfare Department received Prabhash Joshi Award.

District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer O P Harod and District Sports Officer and Athletics Association functionary Abdul Wahab and the players feted Vaishnavi Kahar and coach Mohanlal Bamboriya on Sports Day.

Deepak Jain, Rahul Barod as well as trainers Narendra Srivastava, Virendra Nichit, Sunita Yadav, Rakhi Chauhan, Praveen Saxena, Vinay Shrivas, Ashok Malviya, Balvir Singh Panwar, Nandkishore Dhakad, Shanu Makwana, Ragini Tank among others were present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 02:38 AM IST