Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi-poojan for work worth Rs 3.95 cr perfomed in Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College (GGPGC) should progress further and become a deemed university in future, prepare a master plan for the college, develop the library and sign more MOU’s so that the college gets still higher grade in NAAC.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav said while addressing the bhoomi-poojan programme on Sunday for the construction work of Rs 395.66 lakh under the World Bank (WB) project MPHEQIP of the higher education department.

Chairman of the programme, MP Anil Firojia said that GGPGC is a center of excellence established in ancient and accordingly construction and renovation and up-gradation work should be done. Ujjain should become an education hub. Special guest were former minister and MLA Paras Jain and City BJP president Vivek Joshi.

Principal Dr HL Anijwal delivered the welcome address and presented brief information about the ongoing schemes in the college. He informed the media that under the WB project MPHEQIP, Rs 11 crore has been sanctioned to the college under various heads. New construction and renovation, equipment, ICT, academic excellence, environment friendly campus, employability, promotional activity and social welfare activity etc are being operated from the fund received. Out of this 11 crore, Rs 395.66 lakh have been sanctioned for new construction and renovation work whose bhoomi-poojan was performed on Sunday. Work of construction will be done by agency MP Housing and Infrastructure Development Board.

WB project coordinator Dr Vinod Kumar Gupta informed that project construction work includes language lab, chemistry lab, physics lab, botanical lab, gym/yoga hall, psychology lab, computer lab, museum, library, class room and art performance lab, toilet etc. and pump room and canteen. Dr Bharti Jain conducted the programme and vote of thanks was given by Dr Anita Manchandia.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 02:31 AM IST